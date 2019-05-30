English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Board 12th Result 2019: Uttarakhand to Declare UBSE Class 12 Results Today at ubse.uk.gov.in; How to Check
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education which is tasked with the responsibility of conducting the class 12 board exam, will be publishing the Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 on ubse.uk.gov.in
(Image: News18)
Loading...
UK Board 12th Result 2019 | The UK Board 12th Result 2019 will be announced today (May 30) at 10:30am by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) which is tasked with the responsibility of conducting the class 12 board exam. The UK Class 12 result or the UBSE 12th result will be released by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education on its official website- ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can download Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 or the UBSE Class 12 results from the active link that will be added on the board's homepage and instructions for checking will also be provided.
UK 12th Result 2019: Steps to check
Step 1. Visit the UBSE’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in. Or log on to alternative websites
Step 2. Search for a tab reading as Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019
Step 3. Click on UK Board Result 2019
Step 4. You will be redirected to new window where you can check your UBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 5. Enter the required details
Step 6. Click on Submit
Step 7. Your UBSE 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019 be displayed
Step 8. Download and take a print out for future reference
The hard copy of provisional Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019, Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 need to be produced at your respective schools for collecting the original marksheet and passing certificate.
Once the Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 is officially declared, candidates can check their UBSE result on phone and alternative private websites.
Students can check their Uttarakhand Board of School Education UBSE Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS. Type UK12
ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. Further, the 2019 Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK Board Class 12 Result 2019 will also be hosted at private websites and know their scores: examresults.net, uttarakhand.indiaresults.com
The Uttarakhand Board examinations for class 12 were held from March 1 to March 26 across 1,309 exam centers. For the 2018-19 academic batch, nearly 1,32,381 students appeared in the exam. Last year, the Uttarakhand 12th Result was declared on May 26.
UK 12th Result 2019: Steps to check
Step 1. Visit the UBSE’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in. Or log on to alternative websites
Step 2. Search for a tab reading as Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019
Step 3. Click on UK Board Result 2019
Step 4. You will be redirected to new window where you can check your UBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 5. Enter the required details
Step 6. Click on Submit
Step 7. Your UBSE 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019 be displayed
Step 8. Download and take a print out for future reference
The hard copy of provisional Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019, Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 need to be produced at your respective schools for collecting the original marksheet and passing certificate.
Once the Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 is officially declared, candidates can check their UBSE result on phone and alternative private websites.
Students can check their Uttarakhand Board of School Education UBSE Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS. Type UK12
The Uttarakhand Board examinations for class 12 were held from March 1 to March 26 across 1,309 exam centers. For the 2018-19 academic batch, nearly 1,32,381 students appeared in the exam. Last year, the Uttarakhand 12th Result was declared on May 26.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did Salman Khan Just Confirm He and Katrina Kaif Were in a Relationship?
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | The Stage is Set, Build up Done - But the Noise is Missing
- ICC World Cup 2019: Hawk Eye, UltraEdge And The Tech That is a Part of The Gentlemen's Game
- YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Student Discount Plans Introduced in India
- Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results