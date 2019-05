UK Board 12th Result 2019: Uttarakhand to Declare UBSE Class 12 Results Today at ubse.uk.gov.in; How to Check

The UK Board 12th Result 2019 will be announced today (May 30) at 10:30am by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) which is tasked with the responsibility of conducting the class 12 board exam. The UK Class 12 result or the UBSE 12th result will be released by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education on its official website- ubse.uk.gov.in . Students can download Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 or the UBSE Class 12 results from the active link that will be added on the board's homepage and instructions for checking will also be provided.Step 1. Visit the UBSE’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in . Or log on to alternative websitesStep 2. Search for a tab reading as Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019Step 3. Click on UK Board Result 2019Step 4. You will be redirected to new window where you can check your UBSE 12th Result 2019Step 5. Enter the required detailsStep 6. Click on SubmitStep 7. Your UBSE 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019 be displayedStep 8. Download and take a print out for future referenceThe hard copy of provisional Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019, Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 need to be produced at your respective schools for collecting the original marksheet and passing certificate.Once the Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 is officially declared, candidates can check their UBSE result on phone and alternative private websites.Students can check their Uttarakhand Board of School Education UBSE Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS. Type UK12