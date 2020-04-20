UK Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 449 to Reach 16,509: Health Ministry
Figures are however always lower on a Monday due to reporting delays over the weekend.
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks out of an underground tube station in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy, London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
A total of 16,509 people hospitalised with coronavirus in Britain have now died, health ministry figures showed Monday, up by 449 -- the lowest daily toll for a fortnight.
