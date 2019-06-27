Take the pledge to vote

UK Court Again Extends Fugitive Businessman Nirav Modi's Remand, to Remain in Prison till July 25

Earlier on Thursday, the Switzerland government froze the Swiss Bank accounts of Modi on the Enforcement Directorate’s request.

News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
UK Court Again Extends Fugitive Businessman Nirav Modi's Remand, to Remain in Prison till July 25
File photo of Nirav Modi.
New Delhi: A court in the United Kingdom on Thursday extended fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi's remand till July 25, the next date of hearing.

The 48-year-old, who has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest in March in connection with the nearly $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, appeared for the first time since his bail appeal was rejected by the UK High Court earlier this month, his fourth attempt at bail.

Earlier on Thursday, the Switzerland government froze the Swiss Bank accounts of Modi on the Enforcement Directorate’s request. The ED had appealed to the Government of Switzerland four months ago to freeze his accounts after it traced the transfer of Rs 286 crore from PNB to Swiss Bank.

Modi, who has remained in judicial custody since his arrest in March, had the automatic right to file an application in the higher court and did not require permission to appeal.

Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant on March 19 and has been in prison since. During subsequent hearings, Westminster Magistrates' Court was told that Modi was the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB and then laundering the proceeds of crime.

Under UK law, Modi is expected to be produced before the court every four weeks, with another remand hearing expected before the July 29 case management hearing currently fixed in the court's calendar.

