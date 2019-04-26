English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Court Denies Bail to Fugitive Diamantaire Nirav Modi, Next Hearing on May 24
The 48-year-old, who has been behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest last month, was set to be produced before a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link from the jail.
File photo of Nirav Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is undergoing extradition proceedings in the UK in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was denied bail by a UK court for the third time on Friday.
The 48-year-old, who has been behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest last month, was set to be produced before a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link from the jail.
The hearing follows his bail being rejected by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot on March 29 on the grounds that there was a "substantial risk he would fail to surrender". The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for May 24.
Previously, Modi's legal team, including solicitor Anand Doobay and barrister Clare Montgomery, had offered one million pounds as security alongside an offer to meet stringent electronic tag restrictions on their client's movements, "akin to house arrest".
The diamond dealer's "lack of community ties" in the UK and an attempt to acquire the citizenship of Vanuatu - a remote island country located in the South Pacific Ocean - in late 2017 went against him as the judge said it seemed like he was trying to "move away from India at an important time".
Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers from a Metro Bank branch in central London as he attempted to open a new bank account on March 19. During his first court appearance a day later, it emerged that the diamantaire accused of defrauding PNB via fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) had been in possession of multiple passports since revoked by the Indian authorities.
The 48-year-old, who has been behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest last month, was set to be produced before a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link from the jail.
The hearing follows his bail being rejected by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot on March 29 on the grounds that there was a "substantial risk he would fail to surrender". The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for May 24.
Previously, Modi's legal team, including solicitor Anand Doobay and barrister Clare Montgomery, had offered one million pounds as security alongside an offer to meet stringent electronic tag restrictions on their client's movements, "akin to house arrest".
The diamond dealer's "lack of community ties" in the UK and an attempt to acquire the citizenship of Vanuatu - a remote island country located in the South Pacific Ocean - in late 2017 went against him as the judge said it seemed like he was trying to "move away from India at an important time".
Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers from a Metro Bank branch in central London as he attempted to open a new bank account on March 19. During his first court appearance a day later, it emerged that the diamantaire accused of defrauding PNB via fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) had been in possession of multiple passports since revoked by the Indian authorities.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Will Approach Every Match Like We do Against India: Sarfaraz
- Sony WH-XB700 headphones Review: Still Feeling The Bass, But Not Ignoring Everything Else
- When Robert Downey Jr Risked His Rs 3.90 Crore Watch for a Hand Imprint at TCL Chinese Theatre
- Xiaomi Launches Electric Bike Himo T1 With 120 Km Range Priced at Rs 31,000 in China
- Which Maruti Suzuki Diesel Cars Would Go Off the Road by April 2020 and Who Will Benefit?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results