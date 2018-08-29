English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Court Denies Bail to Pakistan National Arrested on Money Laundering Charges
Moti's counsel requested the judge to ban the media from the court over safety concerns due to "reports appearing in the Indian media". The judge turned down his request.
Jabir Moti (Image: News18)
Loading...
London: Jabir Moti, a Pakistani national arrested on money laundering charges, was denied bail on Tuesday by a UK court which also turned down his request to ban the media from the hearing.
During the hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court here, Judge Coleman denied the bail and asked Moti to reappear on August 28.
Moti's counsel requested the judge to ban the media from the court over safety concerns due to "reports appearing in the Indian media". The judge turned down his request. "We have open justice in this country," the judge said, adding that she may consider allowing Moti to not to have his UK address aired in open court.
Moti, who had been arrested by Scotland Yard's Extradition Unit on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit blackmail, import illegal drugs and money laundering in the US, appeared in the docks wearing jeans and T-shirt.
He was represented in court by his defence attorney Toby Cadman, from the law firm Guernica, who raised some issues with the charges listed in the provisional warrant and those is a "diplomatic note" seeking his extradition to the US.
The court was told that the "criminality is vague" as the warrant and the diplomatic note have some differences and should be deemed invalid.
"This is just a provisional warrant, which allows for 65 days to present the paperwork to back up the charges," the judge said, allowing for the hearing to go ahead.
Moti is reportedly in the UK on a 10-year visa.
His extradition to the US is being sought in relation to an allegation of "conspiracy to commit blackmail, import class A drugs and money laundering", the Met Police said after his arrest from a hotel in the Paddington area on August 17.
During the hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court here, Judge Coleman denied the bail and asked Moti to reappear on August 28.
Moti's counsel requested the judge to ban the media from the court over safety concerns due to "reports appearing in the Indian media". The judge turned down his request. "We have open justice in this country," the judge said, adding that she may consider allowing Moti to not to have his UK address aired in open court.
Moti, who had been arrested by Scotland Yard's Extradition Unit on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit blackmail, import illegal drugs and money laundering in the US, appeared in the docks wearing jeans and T-shirt.
He was represented in court by his defence attorney Toby Cadman, from the law firm Guernica, who raised some issues with the charges listed in the provisional warrant and those is a "diplomatic note" seeking his extradition to the US.
The court was told that the "criminality is vague" as the warrant and the diplomatic note have some differences and should be deemed invalid.
"This is just a provisional warrant, which allows for 65 days to present the paperwork to back up the charges," the judge said, allowing for the hearing to go ahead.
Moti is reportedly in the UK on a 10-year visa.
His extradition to the US is being sought in relation to an allegation of "conspiracy to commit blackmail, import class A drugs and money laundering", the Met Police said after his arrest from a hotel in the Paddington area on August 17.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hyundai to Launch Santro Hatchback (AH2) in India on October 23 - Report
- Know the Exceptional Eighteen Who Make Up India’s Women Hockey Team at Asiad 2018
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Enjoy Mexican Vacation After Engagement; See Pictures
- Abhishek Bachchan on Two Year Hiatus: I Had to Go Beyond Films Like Happy New Year and Housefull 3
- Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: Sonu Sood Left Film Because He Doesn't Want to Work Under a Female Director?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...