UK Court Extends Remand of Fugitive Diamond Merchant Nirav Modi till June 27
The 48-year-old has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London after his multiple attempts at seeking bail were rejected by the court.
File photo of Nirav Modi.
New Delhi: A court in the United Kingdom on Thursday extended the remand of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi till June 27. Modi is fighting extradition to India in the $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.
The 48-year-old has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London after multiple attempts at seeking bail were rejected. He was produced before Judge Arbuthnot for the first case management hearing on Thursday and then remanded till June 27.
The judge also asked the Indian government to provide within 14 days the information on which prison he will be held at.
Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant from a Metro Bank branch in central London as he attempted to open a new bank account on March 19 and has been in prison since.
During subsequent hearings, Westminster Magistrates' Court was told that Modi was the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB and then laundering the proceeds of crime.
Arbuthnot, the judge who had ordered the Mallya extradition in December 2018, has been very firm with the CPS, representing the Indian government, about proper indexing of all documents to be submitted to the court in relation to the case.
