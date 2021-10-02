UK Covid Norms a 'Total Chaos', Says Adar Poonawalla as India Deals Grave Blow to Britain's Vaccine Certification Row

In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Serum CEO’s Adar Poonawalla called out the Boris Johnson administration for their refusal to recognise the vaccination status against Covid-19 of Indian travellers, including those jabbed with Covishield.

In a reciprocal move to the UK Covid restrictions, India announced on Friday that those arriving from the United Kingdom from October 4 will be required to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

“It is total chaos. I call on all countries to work together, harmoniously, to sign a mutually agreed pact. At the very least, we can acknowledge a certification programme using vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO),” Poonawalla was quoted saying.

As per the new rules, Indian citizens travelling to the UK will be considered “unvaccinated” even if they are fully inoculated or, in other words, taken both doses of a Covid-19 jab. Due to this under the new norms, Indians will have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine upon arriving in the UK.

The UK rules, which are to become effective from October 4, have irked the Indians with former Union ministers Jairam Ramesh and Tharoor calling it “offensive and smacks of racism".The UK government’s decision to not recognise Covishield is “discriminatory" and impacts the travel of Indians travelling to that country, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said, adding that it is within the country’s “right to take reciprocal measures" if the matter was not resolved.

Responding to measures announced by New Delhi, the British high commission said that the UK is “continuing to engage with the Government of India on technical cooperation to people vaccinated by a relevant health authority in India.”

Covishield is the Indian variant of Britain’s AstraZeneca vaccine and the SII manufactures it locally under that name. It is among six vaccines approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

