UK Govt 'Taking Internationalist Approach' for Indians Looking to Migrate for Work

Neal Vithlani, a member of The 1928 Institute, an organisation set up to represent the views of British Indians, has said that Indians are expected to get more opportunities for work in the UK in future if European Union workforce continues to fall post-Brexit.

On being asked about work opportunities for Indians looking to migrate to the UK, he said, “The government is taking a more internationalist approach."

Asking about the kind of jobs Indians could hope to have in the UK post Covid-19 pandemic, Vithlani said Home Secretary Priti Patel is believed to have talked about opportunities for nurses and in other sectors like financial services, IT and communications. Patel had recently said that the government is open to more recruitment of nurses from abroad and had indicated that this could mean a lot more nurses from India applying for jobs in Britain.

Vithlani also said that Indian students migrating to the UK can also take up jobs and contribute to the economy there. “Right now 53,000 Indian students coming a year, they can take up jobs and contribute to the economy," he said when asked about job opportunities for Indian students in Britain.

The UK Home Office recently formally opened its new post-study work visa for international students, which would offer overseas graduates from India and other destinations the option to apply for the right to stay for job experience at the end of their university courses.

The Graduate route visa, announced last year by Patel, is now open for applications from this week and is expected to particularly benefit Indian students, who are known to choose their degree courses based on the prospect of work experience.

The Graduate route is designed for international graduates who have been awarded their degree from a recognised UK university to stay and look for work for at least two years.

