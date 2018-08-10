UK Has Taken No Action Against 6 Khalistani Groups Active in the Country, Reveal Sources

As the ministry of external affairs tries to dissuade the UK government from allowing Khalistan protests, CNN News18 has accessed proof of the United Kingdom’s snub to India.Sources told CNN News18 that at least six anti-India Khalistani terror groups were active in the UK and that country had taken no action against them.Further, CNN News18 has also learnt that Khalistani groups lobby with the British government and MPs. Most of the people associated with the movement are murder accused in India. Additionally, it has been learnt that radical Sikh organisations were seen openly collecting funds for Khalistani terrorists.“Anti-India seminars and online campaigns are organised eulogising Sikh militants and Sikh radicals from the UK attend terror training camp in Thailand. The militants have been known to use gurdwaras to commemorate Operation Blue Star and advocate the Khalistani cause by lobbying with the British government and also coordinating with Pakistan’s ISI,” a source said.The UK government has sent a formal Note Verbale to New Delhi after India repeatedly raised concerns over the Referendum 2020 event to be held in London on August 12 by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The UK government in the communication conveyed its inability in blocking the event, citing the right that allows “people to gather together and to demonstrate their views, provided that they do so within the law”.Stating that its police “have comprehensive powers to deal with such activities,” the response said “any groups who spread hate or deliberately raise community fears and tensions by bringing disorder and violence to our towns and cities” will not be tolerated though.It has been almost a month since India issued a demarche to the UK protesting the rally organised by the US-based separatist group SFJ. India expressed serious reservations over UK’s territory being used to question the sovereignty of India. It also pointed out that SFJ was acting as a front for terror activities.