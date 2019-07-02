UK High Court Permits Vijay Mallya to Appeal Against His Extradition Order: Report

London: In an order that brought relief, the UK High Court on Tuesday allowed embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya to appeal against his extradition order signed off by the UK home secretary to face alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crore in India, PTI reported.

A two-judge bench of the Administrative Court division of the Royal Courts of Justice in London heard the application, which was filed in April. Mallya has already lost a UK High Court leave to appeal on paper, leading to an oral hearing of his renewal application.

Since he has been granted permission to appeal, the case will proceed to a full hearing stage at the UK High Court. The appeal will mark one of the final stages of the appeals process, as the chances of permission to appeal to the Supreme Court are unlikely if such a permission is already denied at the High Court stage.

Were he unsuccessful in his appeal, Mallya would have been extradited within 28 days from the appeal decision becoming final.

Before the hearing, the 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss said he was feeling "positive" as he entered the Royal Courts of Justice, where Justices George Leggatt and Andrew Popplewell heard the arguments from his barrister Clare Montgomery.

Montgomery told the court that the Requesting State, or the government of India, and the UK Home Secretary had chosen not to be represented. This indicates that the onus lies entirely on Mallya's defence team to establish the grounds for permission to appeal against the lower court's ruling in favour of the extradition.

Representatives from the Indian High Commission in London were present in court to observe the proceedings.

In the hearing listed before Justices George Leggatt and Andrew Popplewell, Mallya's legal team and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) arguing on behalf of the Indian government went head to head to reiterate factors for and against the businessman's extradition to Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

Mallya was accompanied by his son Sidharth and partner Pinky Lalwani, and they watched from the bench as Montgomery began by reiterating many of her arguments laid out during the extradition trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court last year and characterised aspects of Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot's ruling as "plain wrong".

She claimed to have "chased down" and countered many of the claims in the case put forward by the Indian authorities and dismissed the conclusion that there was a "clear and unequivocal false statement" made by Mallya about profits being made by a struggling Kingfisher Airlines at the time the loans were being sought.

"The conclusions are in effect a false dichotomy [Arbuthnot] failed to recognise that there was a straightforward business failure," said Montgomery, as she claimed the case presented by the Indian authorities had moved on in essence from that ruled upon by the lower court.

She also questioned the admissibility of many witness statements and once again highlighted the badly paginated documents submitted by the government of India in the extradition case.

The judges made a few interventions to indicate that the offence for which Mallya is wanted by the Indian justice system is not materially different between English and Indian law.

"Your starting point is that the judge [Arbuthnot] has made findings of a prima facie case on allegations that you haven't had a chance to answer," noted Judge Leggatt, in an early observation on the grounds for the appeal.

(With inputs from PTI)