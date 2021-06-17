UK Panel Flags China's Meddling in WHO, 'Creeping Capture' of Other Intl Organisations

China is trying to gain access to and has been meddling in various key international organisations, including the World Health Organisation, a UK panel has stated, triggering a fresh global discussion on the need for reforms of multilateral organisations.

The UK parliamentary committee report stated: “We have seen attempts by countries such as China to seize control of strategically important organisations and fundamentally redefine the once universally agreed principles on which they are based.” It indicates that “inconsistencies in the approaches of liberal democracies to international issues” have been exploited for advantage by autocracies. Referring to the UK government’s efforts to counter “malign interference”, it says the government “failed to adequately respond to the creeping capture of organisations by China.”

On the World Health Organisation, the report has some alarming observations even going to the extent of suggesting interference and “risks of political influence in elections,” in the World Health Assembly and the secretariat. The panel headed by Member of Parliament Tom Tugendhat says, “it is clear to us that the Chinese Government sees influence at the WHO as a significant strategic goal. The Chinese Government is considered to exert disproportionate influence in the WHO.”

Evidently speaking

The panel received seven pieces of written evidence with reference to the WHO. It held oral evidence sessions with Dr David Nabarro of Imperial College, and Dr Ilona Kickbusch, an independent health consultant. It also heard from Dr Yanzhong Huang of the Centre for Foreign Relations, an expert in China’s public health policy.

The panel also pointed out that the WHO is vulnerable to “interference and manipulation” through its funding. “There is an increasing tendency for the organisation to rely on voluntary earmarked donations over statutory contributions. This can heavily influence the agenda and can impact the ability of the secretariat to maintain autonomy over the implementation of programmes.”

Trump’s policies

The apparent lack of leadership by the United States of America during the Donald Trump tenure was cited as a period when China tried to gain further control of the WHO. In May 2020, then US President Donald Trump said the US would halt its funding of the organization and even pull out of it. The US is the biggest funder of the WHO and the funds were released once the new President Joe Biden took over in January 2021.

The panel suggests solutions to the UK government to counter the influence of China in multilateral organizations by engaging further with the bodies “to moderate the influence of those who would manipulate and undermine them.” It suggests an increase of funding by 30 per cent over the next four years for WHO by the UK.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here