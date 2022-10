UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday insisted that she would not quit as leader as she took part in her first Prime Minister’s Questions since humiliating U-turns on tax cuts.

ALSO READ | The Four Ways Liz Truss Could be ‘Ousted’ from UK PM Seat After Budget Debacle

During a combative session in parliament, opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer asked MPs: “Why is she still here?” and Truss responded: “I am a fighter and not a quitter”.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here