UK Returnee, Couple from Tanzania Found Infected with Omicron Variant in Gujarat; Tally Rises to 14

The tally of Omicron cases in Gujarat rose to 14 on Monday after a 27-year-old woman from Vadodara with travel history to the UK and a couple from Tanzania visiting Ahmedabad were found infected with the new variant of coronavirus, officials said. The woman became the third case of the Omicron variant in Vadodara, while Gujarat’s count rose to 14, they said. A couple from Tanzania in their mid-forties who are on Ahmedabad visit also tested positive for Omicron. They had arrived in India on December 11 via Mumbai. Their samples have confirmed the new variant, according to officials.

The 27-year-old woman had returned to Vadodara from the UK on December 13 via Mumbai. She had tested negative for coronavirus at both the airports, a health department official said. Later, she complained of fever and gave samples for COVID-19 test, reports of which confirmed the coronavirus infection, the official said.

Her sample was later sent for genome sequencing. The test report on Monday confirmed that she was infected with the Omicron strain, he said. The only two close contacts of the woman have tested negative for coronavirus.

The woman patient is asymptomatic and currently, in isolation at a private hospital, the official added. Earlier, a couple, who had returned to Vadodara from Zambia, had tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Apart from Vadodara, Gujarat has reported Omicron cases from Ahmedabad, Surat, Jamnagar, Anand, Gandhinagar, and Mehsana districts.

