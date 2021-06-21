U'khand Ayurveda Doctors Can Now Prescribe Allopathic Medicine in 'Emergency', IMA Calls Decision 'Illegal'

The Uttarakhand government on Monday gave a nod to Ayurveda doctors to prescribe allopathic medicines in an ‘emergency’ situation. The Indian Medical Council (IMA) an apex body of the allopathic practitioners, reacted sharply and termed the state government’s decision as ‘illegal’.

Appreciating the move, the state’s Ayush Minister Harak Singh Rawat said chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat has given a long-awaited approval to the demand of Ayurveda doctors. “The Ayurveda doctors for long were asking if they can get permission to prescribe allopathic medicines like their counterparts in states like Himachal Pradesh,” the minister told News18. Ayush minister claimed the decision will have a major impact on the healthcare services.

“We have approved their (Ayurveda doctors) demand to prescribe allopathic medicines in emergency conditions. We are hopeful that by this decision thousands of people in the remote areas of the state will get a lot of help as there are hardly any (allopathic) doctors,” he added.

Interestingly, the state government’s decision comes at a time when experts of both the streams are embroiled in a debate whether allopathy is best over Ayurveda.

The decision, however, has not gone well with Indian Medical Council (IMA). The president of IMA Uttarakhand, Dr Arvind Sharma said the decision is contradictory in its approach. “If Ayurveda doctors have to prescribe allopathic drugs then why is it (allopathy) has been questioned,” he asked.

Dr Ajay Khanna, general secretary, IMA Uttarakhand chapter added it seems the government is unaware about the law. “The state government’s decision is entirely illegal” he underlined.

The debate between allopathy and Ayurveda sparked controversy after Yoga Guru Ramdev purportedly in a video that went viral in May, termed allopathy a ‘stupid science’. He allegedly said that drugs like Remdesivir failed to treat Covid patients. Amid these allegations, the Uttarakhand IMA sued Baba with Rs 1,000 defamation notice.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here