Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

U'khand CM Asks Modi Critics to Spend Day at Kedarnath Cave

A day before polling ended, Modi visited Kedarnath. He spent several hours at the cave in meditation.

Updated:May 21, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
U'khand CM Asks Modi Critics to Spend Day at Kedarnath Cave
File photo of Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.
Loading...
Dehradun: Uttarkhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday termed opposition criticism of the prime minister's Kedarnath visit extremely unfortunate and challenged the critics to spend a day at the cave where Narendra Modi meditated.

"A media house has described the meditation cave as a state-of-the-art facility. I invite them to visit the cave and spend a day there. We will make preparations for their stay there," he said.

The chief minister said the opposition parties were making such remarks as they were upset over the exit poll results, which indicated that the people had backed Modi again.

He claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would get over 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

A day before polling ended, Modi visited Kedarnath. He spent several hours at the cave in meditation, an official said.

The next day, he visited Badrinath.

Opposition parties claimed that the publicity given to the visit to the holy shrines violated the poll code. Modi had, however, sought permission from the Election Commission before his visit.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram