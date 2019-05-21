English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
U'khand CM Asks Modi Critics to Spend Day at Kedarnath Cave
A day before polling ended, Modi visited Kedarnath. He spent several hours at the cave in meditation.
File photo of Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.
Loading...
Dehradun: Uttarkhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday termed opposition criticism of the prime minister's Kedarnath visit extremely unfortunate and challenged the critics to spend a day at the cave where Narendra Modi meditated.
"A media house has described the meditation cave as a state-of-the-art facility. I invite them to visit the cave and spend a day there. We will make preparations for their stay there," he said.
The chief minister said the opposition parties were making such remarks as they were upset over the exit poll results, which indicated that the people had backed Modi again.
He claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would get over 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
A day before polling ended, Modi visited Kedarnath. He spent several hours at the cave in meditation, an official said.
The next day, he visited Badrinath.
Opposition parties claimed that the publicity given to the visit to the holy shrines violated the poll code. Modi had, however, sought permission from the Election Commission before his visit.
"A media house has described the meditation cave as a state-of-the-art facility. I invite them to visit the cave and spend a day there. We will make preparations for their stay there," he said.
The chief minister said the opposition parties were making such remarks as they were upset over the exit poll results, which indicated that the people had backed Modi again.
He claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would get over 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
A day before polling ended, Modi visited Kedarnath. He spent several hours at the cave in meditation, an official said.
The next day, he visited Badrinath.
Opposition parties claimed that the publicity given to the visit to the holy shrines violated the poll code. Modi had, however, sought permission from the Election Commission before his visit.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their First Child Together?
- Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington Angrily Reacts to Backlash Over Game of Thrones Ending
- 'Anti-Trafficking Activists Should be Like Daenerys Targaryen From Game of Thrones'
- The Rush Rivalry: The Immortalised Story of Niki Lauda and James Hunt
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results