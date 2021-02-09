U'khand Floods Death Toll Rises to 31, Race Against Time to Save Those Trapped in Tunnel: What We Know So Far

Dehradun: Five more bodies of the around 170 missing in the Uttarakhand disaster were recovered from the debris in Raini village on Tuesday, while rescuers worked through tonnes of muck and slush to rescue around 30 workers trapped in a tunnel at a power project site in Tapovan, State Emergency Control Centre said. Here are the latest updates from rescue site:

» With the recovery of the three bodies, the toll in the disaster climbed to 31 while around 170 are still missing. A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier possibly burst through its banks in Chamoli district on Sunday. It appeared to have triggered an avalanche and a deluge that ripped through the Alaknanda river system in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas. Experts, however, are still trying to determine the exact cause of the disaster in Joshimath.

» Thirty-five people are still trapped in a tunnel and rescue operation is underway, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Tuesday. "About 35 people are stuck inside the tunnel, we're trying to drill and make way via rope to reach them. We have recovered 2 more bodies, total death count 28 so far," Rawat was quoted as saying by ANI.

» The operation to rescue those trapped in the tunnel is being carried out by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and ITBP personnel.

» Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reached Tapovan on Monday evening to review rescue efforts and undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas on Tuesday. He also met 12 workers who were rescued from the tunnel on Sunday evening.

» Talking to reporters, Rawat said the priority is to get to those trapped inside the tunnel and save as many lives as possible. Additional heavy machines could be pressed into service to expedite the process of clearing tonnesof debris inside the tunnel blocking the path of rescue personnel. The NDRF said its personnel recovered 2 bodies from the debris in Raini village on Tuesday morning.

» Over 30 people from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri who worked at a hydro project in Uttrarakhand's Tapovan are missing after the flash floods. The missing people belong to Nighasan tehsil of Lakhimpur Kheri district. The report of them going missing surfaced when some of the rescued workers contacted their family members and informed them about the tragedy.

» According to the kin of those missing, at least 34 people from various villages -- 15 from Ichhanagar; eight from Bhairampur; four from Babupurwa; three of Tikonia; and one each from Bhulanpur, Kadiya, Singahi and Mirjapur -- are missing. Nighasan Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Om Prakash Gupta had said on Sunday that the administration was not in a position to confirm the number of missing people till communication with the Uttarakhand government.

» The office of the relief commissioner in Lucknow said that it has started a state-level emergency operation centre to enable family members of the missing persons to speak to them. People can register information about their missing family members on helpline 1070 and on WhatsApp number 9454411036.

» The United States condoled the loss of lives due to the avalanche caused by a glacier burst. “Our thoughts are with our Indian friends and partners during this challenging time. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and we hope for a successful rescue effort and a speedy and full recovery for the injured,” said Ned Price, spokesperson of the Department of State told reporters.

