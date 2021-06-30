U'khand Govt Moves Apex Court Against HC Order on Char Dham Yatra

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Expressing dissatisfaction over the state government's preparedness to deal with a possible third wave of COVID19, the HC had on June 28 put a stay on a state Cabinet's decision to open the yatra for residents Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts from July 1.

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court’s stay on the Char Dham Yatra. Expressing dissatisfaction over the state government’s preparedness to deal with a possible third wave of COVID-19, the HC had on June 28 put a stay on a state Cabinet’s decision to open the yatra for residents Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts from July 1. “We have gone to the apex court against the High Court’s stay on the yatra," Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal told reporters.

June 30, 2021