U'khand Govt Revokes Ban 'Imposed by Mistake' on 5 Patanjali Medicines, Gives Conditional Permission

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday revoked the ban “imposed by mistake” on five Patanjali medicines after allegations surfaced that these medicines are “falsely being promoted” for the treatment of blood pressure, diabetes, goitre, glaucoma, and high cholesterol.

In a letter to Divya Pharmacy, the Uttarakhand Ayurveda and Unani Licensing Authority said that firm has been given 15 days to submit its response in connection with the matter.

“Please kindly take the reference of Directorate’s letter dated 09.11.2022 in which the medicines Divya Madhugrit Tablet, Divya Eyegrit Gold, Divya Thyrogrit Tablet, Divya BPgrit Tablet, and Divya Lipidom Tablet being manufactured by your firm are made to stop the manufacturing of. In this regard, as per the provisions mentioned in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the firm is given 15 days instead of one week to submit its response,” the letter said.

“Modifying the ban imposed by mistake on the manufacture of the above medicines according to the letter dated 9th November 2022, the permission is granted to keep the production intact,” it added.

The ban was imposed based on a complaint filed by Kerala-based ophthalmologist KV Babu in July earlier this year. Babu sent another complaint to the State Licensing Authority (SLA) on October 11 through email, Hindustan Times reported.

Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, said Patanjali will continue its fight against those who “conspire against Ayurveda and Yoga”.

“We are deeply hurt by the act done. In the establishment of Ayurveda and Yoga, in any way, if anyone who conspires or joins any medical mafia or anti-Sanatan conspirators, then Patanjali will continue its fight against them by staying within the ambit of law,” he tweeted.

कृत्य किया गया, उससे हम बहुत आहत हैं।

आयुर्वेद व योग की स्थापना में किसी भी तरह से कोई भी षड्यंत्र करेगा या किसी भी मेडिकल माफिया या सनातन विरोधी षड्यंत्रकारियों में सम्मिलित होगा, उसके विरूद्ध पतंजलि कानून के दायरे में रहकर अपनी लड़ाई जारी रखेगा। pic.twitter.com/vLBj7mkuRS — Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) November 12, 2022

In a statement, Patanjali said, “Patanjali would continue its fight, by staying within the ambit of law, against any conspirator that comes in the way of the global establishment and acceptance of Ayurveda and Yoga, and Indian traditions. We are humbly grateful to the Government of Uttarakhand for taking cognizance of this irrational act of defaming Ayurveda, and for rectifying the error in a timely manner”.

Read all the Latest India News here