The Uttarakhand police has firmly denied permission to a right wing group’s request for a religious gathering in Dada Jalalpur village near Uttarakhand’s Roorkee, where a ‘Hindu Mahapanchayat’ was scheduled to be held on Wednesday. This comes amid a huge controversy over hate speeches at events in Haridwar last December.

The police have taken prompt precautionary measures, including the imposition of prohibitory orders banning large gatherings and flooding the area with police personnel.

“Around 200 constables and head constables have been deputed in the area. More than 100 Inspectors and Sub Inspectors are also there. Besides, we have deputed five companies of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary),” Yogesh Rawat, a senior police officer from the area, was quoted by NDTV as saying.

Meanwhile, Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey said prohibitory orders were enforced in Dada Jalalpur village and in areas within its five-km radius on Tuesday evening to ensure that the ‘Hindu Mahapanchayat’ does not take place.

“The gathering will not be allowed to be held at any cost. Anyone who tries to violate section 144, in force in the area, will be sternly dealt with,” he said. A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area to keep an eye on the situation, the official said.

The village was witness to communal tension recently when a Hanuman Jayanti procession was pelted with stones there on April 16. Police have made several arrests in the case.

The police said that they cannot afford be lenient as the Supreme Court is looking into the matter. The SC, which is hearing a petition about the hate speeches at the events in Haridwar and Delhi’s Burari, has directed the police to file a “better affidavit”.

The petition mentioned that speakers at the event in Haridwar — organised by Yati Narsinghanand — gave open calls for “genocide” of Muslims. To this, the Delhi police had told the top court that “no specific words against any community were uttered” at the event organised by the ‘Hindu Yuva Vahini’ on December 19 last.

The Uttarakhand police came under huge criticism after the Haridwar hate speech event for the lack of prompt action.

