U'khand Reports Huge Spike In COVID Cases

Dehradun: After a relatively low caseload for the past few days, Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 1,419 fresh COVID-19 infections and four more deaths. The state’s COVID-19 tally has now reached 51,481 and the death toll mounted to 652, a state health department bulletin said.

Dehradun district reported 472 of the fresh cases, Tehri 196, Udham Singh Nagar 175, Haridwar 164, Uttarkashi 102, Nainital 89, Pauri 58, Chamoli 48, Rudraprayag 30, Champawat 30, Pitgoragarh 29 and Bageshwar 26, it said. Over the last few days, the number of daily cases in the hill state was in the range of 300-500.

Of the new deaths, three were reported from Haldwani’s Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital and one from AIIMS, Rishikesh, the bulletin said. It said 41,487 people have recovered from the disease so far and 253 migrated. The number of active cases stands at 9,089.

