U'khand Reports Record 1,637 COVID-19 Cases

Dehradun: A record 1,637 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Sunday, taking the state’s infection tally to 31,973, while 12 more patients died. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 623 cases, Haridwar 318, Udham Singh Nagar 240, Nainital 211, Pauri 57, Uttarkashi 47, Pithoragarh 34, Champawat 32, Tehri 27, Almora 16, Bageshwar 13, Rudraprayag 12 and Chamoli seven, a state health department bulletin said.

Five of the fresh deaths were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, four from Haldwani’s Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, two from Doon Medical College and one from Mahant Indresh Hospital here, it said. So far, 21,040 people have recovered and 122 migrated.

The state’s death toll stands at 414 and the number of active cases is 10,397, the bulletin said.

