U'khand Villagers Attempt Self-immolation as Authorities Try to Demolish Homes for Hydel Project

Villagers affected by the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydel project of THDC India on Friday allegedly attempted to immolate themselves in protest against the forcible demolition of their homes near the project site, police said. However, timely intervention by police averted any untoward incident, they said.

The run-of-the-river hydel project is being built on the Alaknanda river by acquiring the land and homes of residents of Haat village near Pipalkoti in Uttarakhand's Chamoli under an agreement. Trouble began when a team sent by the local administration at the request of THDC India tried to demolish the homes of residents of Haat village.

As the team moved to raze their homes, a group of young men and women of the village poured some combustible material over themselves and attempted to set themselves on fire, the Chamoli Police said. However, the police intervened well on time and averted any untoward incident, it said.

Efforts are being made to solve the problem through talks between the villagers and officials of the firm, police said. The villagers whose land and homes have been acquired by THDC India for the project are refusing to vacate their homes on the plea that the company has not expanded basic facilities in the area that it had promised as part of the agreement.

