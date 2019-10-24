Uklana Election Results 2019 Live Updates (उकलाना, Uklana Mandi): Anoop Dhanak of JJP Wins

Uklana ( ( Uklana Mandi) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hisar district of Haryana and is part of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.89%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,96,278 eligible electors, of which 1,06,459 were male, 89,819 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 734 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,79,446 eligible electors, of which 97,861 were male, 81,585 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 734 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,52,276.

Uklana has an elector sex ratio of 843.7.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Anoop Dhanak of INLD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 17927 votes which was 12.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 41.28% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Naresh Selwal of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 3738 votes which was 3.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.15% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 48. Uklana Assembly segment of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. Hisar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 71.38%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 78.45%, while it was 73.36 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.07%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 203 polling stations in 48. Uklana constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 169.

Extent: 48. Uklana constituency comprises of the following areas of Hisar district of Haryana: PCs Hasangarh, Kharkhara, Gaibipur and Bobua of Barwala KC, PCs Balak, Khedar I and II of Balak KC, KCs landhari, Kharak, uklana and Pabra of Hisar Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Uklana is: 29.4003 75.7731.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Uklana results.

