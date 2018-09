UKMSSB Recruitment 2018: 138 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Before 26th October 2018

UKMSSB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 138 Assistant Professor vacancies has begun on the official website of Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) - ukmssb.org . UKMSSB aims to place the selected candidates at various Government Medical Colleges in the state of Uttarakhand. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 26th October 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://ukmssb.org/ Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, Apply Online for the Post of Assistant Professor in Govt. Medical Colleges of UttarakhandStep 3 – Apply for New RegistrationStep 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://vacancy.ukmssb.org/ Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs. 2000 for General/OBC and Rs. 1000 for SC/ST/PwD candidates via net banking/debit card/credit card.UKMSSB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy DetailsObs & Gyn – 13 PostsAntenatal Officer – 1 PostAnatomy – 6 PostsAnaesthesiology– 8 PostsBiochemistry – 4 PostsBlood Bank – 3 PostsCommunity Medicine – 16 PostsDentistry – 2 PostsE.N.T. – 2 PostsForensic Medicine – 2 PostsGeneral Medicine – 12 PostsGeneral Surgery – 13 PostsMicrobiology – 6 PostsRadio Diagnosis – 1 PostOphthalmology – 3 PostsOrthopaedics – 6 PostsPaediatric – 5 PostsPathology – 8 PostsPharmacology – 6 PostsPhysical Medicine – 2 PostsPhysiology– 6 PostsPsychiatry– 3 PostsRadio-Diagnosis– 3 PostsRadiotherapy– 2 PostsSkin VD– 3 PostsTB Chest– 4 PostsThe applicant must possess MD/ MS /DNB/MSc degree as recognized by the MCI.Candidates can get more information in the Information Bulletin given below:The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 30 to 45 years as on 1st July 2018.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56100-177500 and will be placed in Level 10.