1-min read

UKMSSB Recruitment 2018: 138 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Before 26th October 2018

Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 26th October 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 28, 2018, 4:03 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
UKMSSB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 138 Assistant Professor vacancies has begun on the official website of Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) - ukmssb.org. UKMSSB aims to place the selected candidates at various Government Medical Colleges in the state of Uttarakhand. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 26th October 2018.

How to apply for UKMSSB Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://ukmssb.org/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, Apply Online for the Post of Assistant Professor in Govt. Medical Colleges of Uttarakhand
Step 3 – Apply for New Registration
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://vacancy.ukmssb.org/

Application Fee:
Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs. 2000 for General/OBC and Rs. 1000 for SC/ST/PwD candidates via net banking/debit card/credit card.
UKMSSB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details
Obs & Gyn – 13 Posts

Antenatal Officer – 1 Post

Anatomy – 6 Posts

Anaesthesiology– 8 Posts

Biochemistry – 4 Posts

Blood Bank – 3 Posts

Community Medicine – 16 Posts

Dentistry – 2 Posts

E.N.T. – 2 Posts

Forensic Medicine – 2 Posts

General Medicine – 12 Posts

General Surgery – 13 Posts

Microbiology – 6 Posts

Radio Diagnosis – 1 Post

Ophthalmology – 3 Posts

Orthopaedics – 6 Posts

Paediatric – 5 Posts

Pathology – 8 Posts

Pharmacology – 6 Posts

Physical Medicine – 2 Posts

Physiology– 6 Posts

Psychiatry– 3 Posts

Radio-Diagnosis– 3 Posts

Radiotherapy– 2 Posts

Skin VD– 3 Posts

TB Chest– 4 Posts

Academic Qualification:
The applicant must possess MD/ MS /DNB/MSc degree as recognized by the MCI.

Candidates can get more information in the Information Bulletin given below:
https://vacancy.ukmssb.org/Notice/Advertisments/Detailed_Advertisement.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 30 to 45 years as on 1st July 2018.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56100-177500 and will be placed in Level 10.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
