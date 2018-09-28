English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UKMSSB Recruitment 2018: 138 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Before 26th October 2018
Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 26th October 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
UKMSSB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 138 Assistant Professor vacancies has begun on the official website of Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) - ukmssb.org. UKMSSB aims to place the selected candidates at various Government Medical Colleges in the state of Uttarakhand. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 26th October 2018.
How to apply for UKMSSB Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://ukmssb.org/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, Apply Online for the Post of Assistant Professor in Govt. Medical Colleges of Uttarakhand
Step 3 – Apply for New Registration
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://vacancy.ukmssb.org/
Application Fee:
Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs. 2000 for General/OBC and Rs. 1000 for SC/ST/PwD candidates via net banking/debit card/credit card.
UKMSSB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details
Obs & Gyn – 13 Posts
Antenatal Officer – 1 Post
Anatomy – 6 Posts
Anaesthesiology– 8 Posts
Biochemistry – 4 Posts
Blood Bank – 3 Posts
Community Medicine – 16 Posts
Dentistry – 2 Posts
E.N.T. – 2 Posts
Forensic Medicine – 2 Posts
General Medicine – 12 Posts
General Surgery – 13 Posts
Microbiology – 6 Posts
Radio Diagnosis – 1 Post
Ophthalmology – 3 Posts
Orthopaedics – 6 Posts
Paediatric – 5 Posts
Pathology – 8 Posts
Pharmacology – 6 Posts
Physical Medicine – 2 Posts
Physiology– 6 Posts
Psychiatry– 3 Posts
Radio-Diagnosis– 3 Posts
Radiotherapy– 2 Posts
Skin VD– 3 Posts
TB Chest– 4 Posts
Academic Qualification:
The applicant must possess MD/ MS /DNB/MSc degree as recognized by the MCI.
Candidates can get more information in the Information Bulletin given below:
https://vacancy.ukmssb.org/Notice/Advertisments/Detailed_Advertisement.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 30 to 45 years as on 1st July 2018.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56100-177500 and will be placed in Level 10.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
