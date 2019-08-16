UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2019 Released at ukpsc.gov.in. Download via Direct Link

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the UKPSC civil judge admit card 2019 on Friday (August 16) for the written exam to be conducted for the post of civil judge. The UKPSC civil judge admit card 2019 was released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission on its official website https://ukpsc.gov.in/. Candidates who have applied for the post of civil judge should download the admit card from the official website or from the direct link here

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will conduct the examination for the post of civil judge on from September 1.

UKPSC civil judge admit card 2019: How to download your admit card

Here are the below-listed steps that one should follow to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Look for a tab which says Examination/Recruitment

Step 3: Click on the UKPSC civil judge admit card 2019 admit card notification

Step 4: Enter your email id, password and security key

Step 5: Your UKPSC civil judge admit card 2019 will be on the screen. Download it and keep a printout for future use.

Candidates should note that nobody will be allowed to enter the examination hall without admit card. Further, candidates are advised to read all the information given on the admit card carefully.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.