Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2019 Released at ukpsc.gov.in. Download via Direct Link

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will conduct the examination for the post of civil judge on from September 1.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 16, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2019 Released at ukpsc.gov.in. Download via Direct Link
Picture for representation.
Loading...

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the UKPSC civil judge admit card 2019 on Friday (August 16) for the written exam to be conducted for the post of civil judge. The UKPSC civil judge admit card 2019 was released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission on its official website https://ukpsc.gov.in/. Candidates who have applied for the post of civil judge should download the admit card from the official website or from the direct link here

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will conduct the examination for the post of civil judge on from September 1.

UKPSC civil judge admit card 2019: How to download your admit card

Here are the below-listed steps that one should follow to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Look for a tab which says Examination/Recruitment

Step 3: Click on the UKPSC civil judge admit card 2019 admit card notification

Step 4: Enter your email id, password and security key

Step 5: Your UKPSC civil judge admit card 2019 will be on the screen. Download it and keep a printout for future use.

Candidates should note that nobody will be allowed to enter the examination hall without admit card. Further, candidates are advised to read all the information given on the admit card carefully.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram