UKPSC Civil Judge Exam 2018 Registration begins today, Apply before 29th Oct 2018

UKPSC Civil Judge Exam 2018 Registration has begun today on the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission(UKPSC) - ukpsconline.in. UK PSC has notified 14 vacancies under the Uttarakhand Judicial Services Civil Judge (J.D) Examination-2018.Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 29th October 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ukpsconline.inStep 2 – Click on the relevant job post from Advertisement No. A-1/02/E-2/CJ(JD)/2018-19Step 3 – Read through the eligibility criteriaStep 4 – Register yourself by clicking on ‘New User/Registration Here’Step 5 – Login to your profileStep 6 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceGeneral/OBC – Rs.185.40SC/ST of Uttarakhand State – Rs.95.40The applicant must possess Bachelor of Law degree from a recognized university. S/he must have thorough knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script and basic knowledge of computer applications.https://ukpsconline.in/PublicApp/STD/PCS-J%202018%20Legal%20Drafter.pdfThe applicant must fall in the age bracket of 22 to 35years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Examination followed by an Interview.The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.27700-770-33090-920-40450-1080-44770 per month.