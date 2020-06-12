INDIA

UP Records 20 More Covid-19 Deaths, Biggest Single-day Spike of 528 Cases

Image for representation.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 7,609 of the total infected have recovered. The state has 4,642 active COVID-19 cases.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 12, 2020, 6:51 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 20 more coronavirus deaths and its biggest single-day spike of 528 fresh cases, officials said.

The death toll in the state now is 365 with the coronavirus tally reaching 12,616.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 7,609 of the total infected have recovered. The state has 4,642 active COVID-19 cases.

The recovery rate in the state is now over 60 per cent, he said.

A total of 15,607 samples were tested in the state on Thursday, which is so far the highest in a day, Prasad said, adding that altogether 4,19,994 tests have been done in the state


