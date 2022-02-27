100 Indian Students Living in Ukraine's Odessa Cross Over to Moldova, MEA Team to Reach Country Tomorrow

Even as Russian troops continue their advance into Ukraine, the central government is making all effort to bring back stranded Indian citizens from Ukraine. Close to 100 Indian students stuck in Ukrainian port city Odessa crossed over to Moldova on buses on Sunday. Odessa, a major port on the Black Sea, was attacked by Russian forces on the first day of the invasion on February 24.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said a team from the ministry of external affairs will reach the country on Monday to assist the students.

A student, identified as Saqib, told News18 that students with temporary residency permit, called ‘Posvidka’ in Ukraine, have hassle-free access to Moldova that is an hour’s drive from Odessa. He said all MBBS students were offered this permit by default, and could use it to cross over to Moldova even in peace time.

Saqib said the all students were offered food, water and shelter by officials of the United Nations. They were all staying at a shelter close to Moldova-Ukraine border, he added.

The student said, “Some people helped us and the Moldovian government, with assistance of UN and EU (European Union), arranged for a place to stay and also food.”

From this location, the Moldova-Romania border is 200 km away, and these students are now awaiting communication from Indian officials for their onward journey via special flights.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke to the Moldovian foreign minister and tweeted: “Called Foreign Minister @nicupopescu of Moldova seeking support for facilitating entry of our nationals on the Ukraine-Moldova border. Appreciate his ready response and strong support. TeamMEA representatives will accordingly reach there tomorrow.”

India has evacuated around 2,000 of its citizens from Ukraine after the conflict began and efforts are on to facilitate the exit of the remaining stranded Indians through various border transit points to the neighbouring countries, said foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

(With PTI inputs)

