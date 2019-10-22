Take the pledge to vote

Ukranian Passenger Suffers Heart Attack on Board Qatar Airways Flight, Dies

Airport sources said the crew had carried out pulmonary resusication, but to no avial. The flight landed in Hyderabad at 3:25 AM and the patient was seen by the doctor at the airport.

PTI

Updated:October 22, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
Representative image (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)

Hyderabad: A 69 year-old Ukranian suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on board a Doha-Bangkok flight, prompting the crew to divert the aircraft to the airport here, where doctors declared him brought dead,airport sources said here on Tuesday.

Galyna Konkina, who had a history of heart ailment and undergone a bypass surgery 20 years ago, was found 'unresponsive and unconsious' in the flight at 1.30 AM, following which the Qatar Airways flight landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here about two hours later.

Airport sources said the crew had carried out pulmonary resusication, but to no avial. The flight landed here at 3:25 AM and the patient was seen by the doctor at the airport.

The patient was declared brought dead due to cardiac arrest, the sources said. Qatar Airways in a statement confirmed "with deep regret," the death of the passenger on board the flight.

The airline offered its condolences to the family of the deceased passenger.

