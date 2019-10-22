Ukranian Passenger Suffers Heart Attack on Board Qatar Airways Flight, Dies
Airport sources said the crew had carried out pulmonary resusication, but to no avial. The flight landed in Hyderabad at 3:25 AM and the patient was seen by the doctor at the airport.
Representative image (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Hyderabad: A 69 year-old Ukranian suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on board a Doha-Bangkok flight, prompting the crew to divert the aircraft to the airport here, where doctors declared him brought dead,airport sources said here on Tuesday.
Galyna Konkina, who had a history of heart ailment and undergone a bypass surgery 20 years ago, was found 'unresponsive and unconsious' in the flight at 1.30 AM, following which the Qatar Airways flight landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here about two hours later.
Airport sources said the crew had carried out pulmonary resusication, but to no avial. The flight landed here at 3:25 AM and the patient was seen by the doctor at the airport.
The patient was declared brought dead due to cardiac arrest, the sources said. Qatar Airways in a statement confirmed "with deep regret," the death of the passenger on board the flight.
The airline offered its condolences to the family of the deceased passenger.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Abu Malik Evicted from Salman Khan's Show, Calls His Journey Unpredictable
- Sanya Malhotra Grooves to Ghungroo from War, Sets Dance Floor and Social Media on Fire
- Top WhatsApp Features Arriving With Upcoming Updates For iOS and Android
- 'Bhag Bhag Aaya Sher': Cricket Fans Decode Virat Kohli’s Viral Expression During Ranchi Test
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Rs 222 Plan Vs. Airtel Rs 249 And Vodafone Rs 229 Recharge