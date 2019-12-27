Take the pledge to vote

UK's Domino's Pizza CFO David Bauernfeind Dies in 'Tragic' Snorkeling Accident

Reuters

Updated:December 27, 2019, 9:24 PM IST

Reuters

Updated:December 27, 2019, 9:24 PM IST
UK's Domino's Pizza CFO David Bauernfeind Dies in 'Tragic' Snorkeling Accident
file photo of Domino's shop. (Image : Reuters)

Domino's Pizza Group said on Friday its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) David Bauernfeind had died in a snorkelling accident on December 26 while on holiday, and an announcement about his successor would be made in due course.

"Our Chief Financial Officer, David Bauernfeind, died in a tragic accident on Thursday, 26th December whilst on holiday with his family," the British company said in a brief statement.

A spokesman for the London-listed company, a master franchisee of US group Domino's Pizza Inc, later said Bauernfeind, 51, was on holiday in Mauritius with his wife and daughter when the accident occurred.

Bauernfeind was named permanent CFO in October 2018 after taking on the role on an interim basis for some time. He was previously CFO at newspaper distributor and parcel delivery firm Connect Group .

