UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 121 Vacancies for Junior Engineer Posts at sssc.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand: Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced that it will be recruiting candidates for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) Civil. The Commission has said applications for the posts will begin from today and will be open till April 2.

It added that UKSSSC will be accepting fee for JE recruitment 2020 till April 4, 2020. Interested aspirants can apply for the posts by visiting the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The Commission has notified that there will be a total of 121 junior engineer posts.

The written examination for the posts will be conducted in the month of June. Candidates eyeing for the posts must have a diploma certificate in Civil Engineering.

Aspirants applying for the post must be between 21 to 42 years of age. The Commission will however, provide relief to the reserved category applicants.

The application fee has been fixed at Rs 300 for candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC categories, while aspirants from the SC/ST categories will have to shell out Rs 150. The pay matrix for the position will range from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400.

The Commission said it will be conducting an objective test with multiple choice questions for 100 marks. Candidates from OBC category will have to secure at least 45 per cent, while people from other reserved section must secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks.

Attempting a wrong answer will accrue negative mark.

