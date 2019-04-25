Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'ULFA-I Awarded Death Sentence to Three of its Cadres for Trying to Flee Camp, Surrender'

The militants were trying to cross the international border to surrender before the security forces when they were captured by a local commander in Myanmar, an intelligence officer said.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2019, 10:13 PM IST
'ULFA-I Awarded Death Sentence to Three of its Cadres for Trying to Flee Camp, Surrender'
The trio's capital punishment had the approval of ULFA-I's commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah. (News18)
Guwahati: Banned rebel outfit United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) is said to have killed three of its own cadres in Myanmar for allegedly trying flee from one of its camps in Myanmar and surrender before security forces.

The three cadres were identified as Lalit Asom, Ashwini Asom and Rhino Asom aka Rubul Moran.

The piece of information was received by intelligence agencies on Thursday during the interrogation of a ULFA (I) militant Mridul Mahanta aka Nibir Asom, who was apprehended by the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Speaking to News18, a top intelligence officer said, “The incident took place 20 days ago when three ULFA (I) cadres were killed inside Myanmar by their own commander. The trio were escaping from the Ta Ga areas of Sagaing region in the neighbouring country following an attack of the Myanmarese Army.”

“The militants were trying to cross the international border to surrender before the security forces. But they were captured in the Niliguri Gut camp area inside Myanmar (opposite Tirap district of Arunachal Prradesh) by Golap Sonowal aka Golab Asom, who is the ULFA (I)’s commander of the Niliguri Gut camp,” the officer added.

“After being found guilty in the court of the rebel outfit, the trio were given capital punishment following approval of the ULFA(I)’s commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah,” he added.

Northeast-based Indian separatist groups face very terrible conditions inside Myanmar. After the crackdown on the camps of the outfits in Myanmar, several leaders and cadres have allegedly fled from the Sagaing region to the Indian side.

These reports came to light after a dozen militants surrendered before the security forces in different district of upper Assam.

The Myanmarese army has been carrying out operations against rebel outfits like NSCN-K, ULFA-I, NDFB-S and KLO since January 29.

Reports claim some of the separatist leaders of NSCN (K) have been arrested and a huge cache of weapons and ammunition seized from them and their camps.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
