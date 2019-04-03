ULFA (I) Cadres Used as 'Bonded-labour' in Myanmar, Reveals Surrendered Member

: North-East India based rebel groups face very conditions inside Myanmar. After the crackdown on the camps of rebels in Myanmar, all leaders and cadres allegedly fled way from Sagaing region of Myanmar to the Indian side. These reports came to light after a lower level leader of the outfit surrendered to the Indian Army.On Tuesday, United Liberation Front of Assam- Independent (ULFA-I)’s self-styled sergeant major Bargij Gogoi surrendered before Indian Army in Charaideo district of upper Assam. After the surrender, the ULFA (I) leader was interrogated by police and intelligence agencies and during the interrogation, he revealed the current situation inside Myanmar.Speaking to News18, Charaideo superintendent of police Anand Mishra said, "All cadres of ULFA (I) are used as bonded labour inside Myanmar. They have no rights to move to any places and they can’t do anything as according to their wishes. They are used as daily wage labourers in the paddy fields of Myanmar"."After the mountainous pressure from the Myanmar Army, newly joined cadres are trying to come into the mainstream society with other senior cadres. But due to some problems, they can’t enter India. We hope, all of the cadres will surrender shortly before security forces," Mishra added.Meanwhile, the surrendered ULFA (I) cadre Bargij Gogoi told News18 that after the Myanmar army attacked the camps, all cadres faced a food crisis. He said, "We fled from Ta Ga based camps toward the jungles with our arms and ammunition, but we were facing problems concerning food, staff and the safety of our lives. There are is no good leadership quality among senior leaders like Jeevan Moran, Michael Deka Phukan and others to maintain the cadres. Now, the majority of the cadres want to come join mainstream society."The Myanmar army has been carrying out operations against NSCN (K), ULFA (I), NDFB (S), KLO, PDCK, PLA, UNLF, PREPAK, KYKL and other Indian rebel groups since January 29. Reports claims, the Myanmar troops have arrested dozens of rebel including top functionaries of NSCN (K) and have seized hundred weapons and ammunition.(Inputs with Hansang Konwar)