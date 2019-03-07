ULFA (I) Militant Killed in Operation by Myanmar Army, Body Recovered

The body of a “senior rank militant” of the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) has been recovered from Taga area of Sagaing region. Jyotirmoy Asom was reportedly killed during the operation launched by Myanmar Army (Tatmadaw) last month.The offensive was launched by the Tatmadaw, the official name of the armed forces of Myanmar, on January 29 in the Sagaing region, which shares its border with Nagaland, Manipur, and parts of Arunachal Pradesh.The offensive succeeded in flushing out Northeast rebel groups–ULFA (I), NSCN (K), NDFB (S), KLO and other Manipuri insurgent groups, who are based in the Myanmar territory. Asom was reportedly killed in the first week of February.Paresh Baruah, the commander-In-chief cum vice chairman of ULFA (I) said to News18 from an undisclosed location that Asom’s body was recovered and was cremated in ULFA (I) camp in Myanmar.“The body of our officer (Jyotirmoy Asom) was recovered. He was killed by Myanmar army a few days back. He has been cremated with due honour in ULFA (I) camp in Myanmar,” Baruah who is himself believed to be holed up in Myanmar, said.In an earlier conversation with News18, Baruah had informed that ULFA (I) lost Asom in Tatmadaw’s operation.Six NSCN(K) militants were also nabbed by the Tatmadaw on Feb 2, the day Asom was likely killed.