ULFA Leader Arabinda Rajkhowa Calls for Talks With Centre, Pushes Demand for Sovereignty

On January 29, ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah had said that the banned rebel group would join talks with the Centre only if sovereignty is the main agenda.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18

Updated:February 5, 2020, 7:57 PM IST
ULFA Leader Arabinda Rajkhowa Calls for Talks With Centre, Pushes Demand for Sovereignty
Representative image.

Guwahati: United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) pro-talk leader Arabinda Rajkhowa on Wednesday urged that the formal process to initiate peace in Assam should start without any delay. The leader invited ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah to the talks table at the earliest. However, all this and more come with a string attached.

“I believe that talks over Paresh Baruah’s single-point agenda would be possible on the negotiation table. If the prime minister and the chief minister take special initiative for his (Baruah) single-point agenda, there would be a talks,” Rajkhowa said.

On January 29, Baruah had said that the banned rebel group would join talks with the Centre only if sovereignty is the main agenda.

Speaking about the ban on ULFA, Rajkhowa said, “Negotiations are on with the Centre and they are yet to withdraw the ban on our organisation. If Paresh Baruah begins talks with the Centre on the issue of sovereignty, it will be good for all of us.”

Earlier, on January 28, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the convener of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), appealed to Baruah to come to the negotiating table and resolve the demands politically. Sarma said the Centre would reciprocate with equal gesture if the ULFA-I shows interest in resolving their grievances through talks.

“The Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resolved the demands of the Bodos through the Bodo Peace Accord on January 27. And I have been told that if the ULFA-I faction shows interest in peace talks, it would be reciprocated by the Centre,” he said.

