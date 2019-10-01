Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ultra-clean BS-VI Grade Fuel Supplies Cover Delhi NCR 6 Months in Advance, Available From Today

The country will leapfrog from the current BS-IV grade fuel to BS-VI, which have emission standards equivalent to Euro-VI fuel, from April 1, 2020, but state-owned oil firms began supplying the fuel in Delhi in April 2018.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ultra-clean BS-VI Grade Fuel Supplies Cover Delhi NCR 6 Months in Advance, Available From Today
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: Ultra-clean BS-VI grade petrol and diesel supplies will expand to seven more districts of Haryana from October 1 to cover the entire national capital region as oil companies extend the fuel coverage to all over the country in a phased manner.

While the country will leapfrog from the current BS-IV grade fuel to BS-VI, which have emission standards equivalent to Euro-VI fuel, from April 1, 2020, state-owned oil firms began supplying the ultra-clean fuel in the national capital in April last year.

Supplies of BS-VI grade petrol and diesel was extended to neighbouring districts in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in April this year and now it has been extended to Haryana.

"In line with the commitment to roll out Bharat Stage (BS) VI fuels in national capital region (NCR), 2200 petrol pumps of Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) would be supplying BSVI grade fuels in 7 districts in the state of Haryana with effect from tomorrow, October 01, 2019," IOC said in a statement.

The districts are Faridabad, Gurugram, Mahendraghar, Rewari, Jhajjar, Palwal and Mewat.

The retail outlets of IOC/HPCL/BPCL in the seven districts have an average monthly volume of around 650,000 tonnes with 13 oil bulk locations converted from BS IV to BS VI specifications.

"In line with the Auto Fuel Vision and Policy of government of India dated May, 2011, launch of BS-VI petrol and diesel on pan-India basis was targeted for April 1, 2020.

"Oil Industry has already launched BS-VI petrol and diesel much in advance of the target date in NCT (National Capital Territory) with effect from April 1, 2018," it said. "Further, from April 1, 2019, part of NCR i.e. 4 districts of Rajasthan (Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli & Dhaulpur) along with 8 districts of Uttar Pradesh (Meerut, Muzzafarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Baghpat, Hapur, Bulandshar & Shamli) and Agra city implemented BS VI fuel rollout."

Now with the commencement of BS VI fuels in the remaining seven districts from Tuesday, the entire NCR region is being served with BS VI fuels, ahead of schedule, it said.

IOC's Panipat and Mathura refineries have been providing BS-VI grades of petrol and diesel for meeting the BS-VI requirement of NCT and NCR much ahead of the scheduled target next of 2020.

Also the oil industry is well on its way to launch BS-VI petrol and diesel pan-India in line with schedule Auto Fuel Vision and Policy, it added. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram