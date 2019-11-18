Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Uma Bharti Suffers Two Fractures, Head Injury After Slipping At Ashram Near Rishikesh

Initially, there was just a swelling but she was brought to the hospital on Monday morning after she complained of severe pain, the sources said.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2019, 9:10 PM IST
File image of BJP leader Uma Bharti.

Rishikesh: Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti was hospitalised on Monday, a day after after she slipped and injured herself at an ashram near Rishikesh.

The former Union minister has two fractures in her left foot, besides some injury to the head, sources at the Himalayan Hospital, Jollygrant, where she is admitted, said.

Bharti slipped at the Brahmapuri ashram near Rishikesh on Sunday afternoon.

Initially, there was just a swelling but she was brought to the hospital on Monday morning after she complained of severe pain, the sources said.

Tweeting about her injury, Bharti said her foot was in plaster and the cast will remain in place for a month.

A team of doctors has advised me to be at the hospital for 24 hours, she added.

The BJP leader is currently on a tour from Gangotri, where the Ganga originates, to Ganga Sagar in West Bengal.

