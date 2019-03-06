Uma Bharti Warns of ‘Violent Backlash’ if Muslims Don’t Drop Idea of Mosque in Ayodhya

On a day when the Supreme Court pushed for amicable settlement of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, union minister Uma Bharti claimed that Ayodhya could only have a temple and idea of building a mosque could bolster “possibility of violent backlash”.Bharti, who was in Bhopal to discuss initiation of Ken-Betwa river linking project with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, denied comment on the SC’s proposal of mediation in case.“But as a Rambhakt, all I can say is that as Vatican City can’t have a mosque or Mecca Medina can’t have a temple, similarly the Ram Janmabhoomi land can only have a temple, nothing else,” she said.The fiery Hindutva leader said Muslims are entitled to have mosques wherever they live, and said they do and they have mosques in Ayodhya and Faizabad, but the idea of a mosque around the Ram Janmabhoomi land would only keep the dispute alive forever and bolster “possibility of violent backlash”.When asked if she was fuelling speculations of a riot, Bharti backtracked and said she would rather sacrifice her life than incite violence. She claimed she was part of world’s biggest non-violent movement on the issue.Slamming senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for seeking evidence of IAF strike in Pakistan, Bharti tore into the former CM and claimed that Congress doesn’t have faith in Muslims’ nationalism.“Digvijay ji’s all statements are aimed at Muslim vote back as he thinks that parting with terror elements would appease Muslims,” said Bharti, adding that BJP has no doubt about nationalistic sentiments of the Muslims.Commenting on Congress accusations of BJP trying to get political mileage out of terror strike in Pulwama, Bharti claimed the Congress which fought two Lok Sabha polls after cremations of two of its senior leaders in 1984 (after demise of Indira Gandhi) and in 1991 (after Rajiv Gandhi’s demise) should be ashamed of itself before questioning BJP’s intent.“PM Modi’s kaam (work) and vishwasniyta (credibility) would take the BJP through in LS polls,” said Bharti. She also downplayed impact of Mahagathbandhan saying they have intense internecine disputes which would only benefit the BJP.