English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uma Bharti Warns of ‘Violent Backlash’ if Muslims Don’t Drop Idea of Mosque in Ayodhya
As a Rambhakt, all I can say is that as Vatican City can’t have a mosque or Mecca Medina can’t have a temple, similarly the Ram Janmabhoomi land can only have a temple, the union minister said.
File photo of Uma Bharti.
Loading...
Bhopal: On a day when the Supreme Court pushed for amicable settlement of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, union minister Uma Bharti claimed that Ayodhya could only have a temple and idea of building a mosque could bolster “possibility of violent backlash”.
Bharti, who was in Bhopal to discuss initiation of Ken-Betwa river linking project with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, denied comment on the SC’s proposal of mediation in case.
“But as a Rambhakt, all I can say is that as Vatican City can’t have a mosque or Mecca Medina can’t have a temple, similarly the Ram Janmabhoomi land can only have a temple, nothing else,” she said.
The fiery Hindutva leader said Muslims are entitled to have mosques wherever they live, and said they do and they have mosques in Ayodhya and Faizabad, but the idea of a mosque around the Ram Janmabhoomi land would only keep the dispute alive forever and bolster “possibility of violent backlash”.
When asked if she was fuelling speculations of a riot, Bharti backtracked and said she would rather sacrifice her life than incite violence. She claimed she was part of world’s biggest non-violent movement on the issue.
Slamming senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for seeking evidence of IAF strike in Pakistan, Bharti tore into the former CM and claimed that Congress doesn’t have faith in Muslims’ nationalism.
“Digvijay ji’s all statements are aimed at Muslim vote back as he thinks that parting with terror elements would appease Muslims,” said Bharti, adding that BJP has no doubt about nationalistic sentiments of the Muslims.
Commenting on Congress accusations of BJP trying to get political mileage out of terror strike in Pulwama, Bharti claimed the Congress which fought two Lok Sabha polls after cremations of two of its senior leaders in 1984 (after demise of Indira Gandhi) and in 1991 (after Rajiv Gandhi’s demise) should be ashamed of itself before questioning BJP’s intent.
“PM Modi’s kaam (work) and vishwasniyta (credibility) would take the BJP through in LS polls,” said Bharti. She also downplayed impact of Mahagathbandhan saying they have intense internecine disputes which would only benefit the BJP.
Bharti, who was in Bhopal to discuss initiation of Ken-Betwa river linking project with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, denied comment on the SC’s proposal of mediation in case.
“But as a Rambhakt, all I can say is that as Vatican City can’t have a mosque or Mecca Medina can’t have a temple, similarly the Ram Janmabhoomi land can only have a temple, nothing else,” she said.
The fiery Hindutva leader said Muslims are entitled to have mosques wherever they live, and said they do and they have mosques in Ayodhya and Faizabad, but the idea of a mosque around the Ram Janmabhoomi land would only keep the dispute alive forever and bolster “possibility of violent backlash”.
When asked if she was fuelling speculations of a riot, Bharti backtracked and said she would rather sacrifice her life than incite violence. She claimed she was part of world’s biggest non-violent movement on the issue.
Slamming senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for seeking evidence of IAF strike in Pakistan, Bharti tore into the former CM and claimed that Congress doesn’t have faith in Muslims’ nationalism.
“Digvijay ji’s all statements are aimed at Muslim vote back as he thinks that parting with terror elements would appease Muslims,” said Bharti, adding that BJP has no doubt about nationalistic sentiments of the Muslims.
Commenting on Congress accusations of BJP trying to get political mileage out of terror strike in Pulwama, Bharti claimed the Congress which fought two Lok Sabha polls after cremations of two of its senior leaders in 1984 (after demise of Indira Gandhi) and in 1991 (after Rajiv Gandhi’s demise) should be ashamed of itself before questioning BJP’s intent.
“PM Modi’s kaam (work) and vishwasniyta (credibility) would take the BJP through in LS polls,” said Bharti. She also downplayed impact of Mahagathbandhan saying they have intense internecine disputes which would only benefit the BJP.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
-
Saturday 02 March , 2019
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Saturday 02 March , 2019 'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Farhan Akhtar Confirms April or May Wedding With Ladylove Shibani Dandekar
- Kevin Jonas' Daughter wasn’t Too Happy About Sharing Uncle Nick with Priyanka Chopra
- Olectra-BYD Becomes 1st Company to Deploy 100 Electric Buses on Indian Roads
- Here's How Kylie Jenner Built Her Billion Dollar Enterprise Brick by Brick
- How to Become a 'Self-Made' Billionaire: A Page Out of Kylie Jenner's Notebook
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results