Umar Khalid, Facing Sedition Charge, Also Accused of Forging Signature on Letter Permitting JNU Event

Former JNU student Umar Khalid, apart from facing the sedition charge for allegedly raising anti-India slogans at the university campus, has also been charge sheeted by the Delhi police for forgery, rioting and criminal conspiracy in the JNU case of February 2016.The case pertains to the raising of “objectionable” slogans at the event in 2016 against the hanging of Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru.The Delhi Police has submitted eight video recordings of the incident as the electronic evidence in the court, along with the eye-witness account. The electronic evidence submitted is mostly the footage seized during investigations and has been found genuine by the forensic lab.Khalid has been accused of forging signatures of Ashwathi and Anirban on the original permission letter which allowed for the event where the alleged slogans were raised.The Delhi Police took the handwriting specimen of Umar Khalid and Anirban and the samples were later sent to CBI's forensic lab.The forensic report said that the handwriting on the letter and specimen taken from Khalid “were not consistent with each other with respect to skill, speed, rhythm, and line quality”. The report further also said that the accused had misled the investigating agency “by concealing his natural flow of writing pattern.”The forensic report also alleges that the specimen writings were written in a “highly disguised manner, to hide the natural writings.”The police also analysed an email conversation between Umar Khalid and Anirban. “The two accused persons had exchanged the designs of the incriminating poster relating to Afzal Guru over their emails,” the chargesheet reads.The investigation has found that Khalid and Anirban, in e-mail conversation, talked about ‘Azaadi of Kashmir’ from ‘occupation of India’ before the programme to commemorate the execution of Afzal Guru.The duo has been accused of invoking “disaffection towards the idea of India and by advocating the terrorist acts by Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat by glamourising them”.“The slogans like ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge Inshaallah-Inshaallah’ and ‘Bharat ki Barbadi tak Jung rahegi, Jung Rahegi’ clearly indicate the nefarious and sinister objectives of this voice,” the report said.On Monday, almost three years after the incident, the Delhi police filed a 1,200-page chargesheet in which former JNU students Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were named as accused.The other seven accused chargesheeted in the case are Kashmiri students Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rassol, Bashir Bhat and Basharat, some of them were then studying in JNU, Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia.