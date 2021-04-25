india

Umar Khalid Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Under Isolation in Tihar Jail

File image of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid.

A senior official said the 33yearold Khalid had developed symptoms of the diseases following which he was tested for the coronavirus infection.

Former JNU student Umar Khalid, arrested in connection with the 2020 Delhi riot cases, has tested positive for COVID-19, and has been isolated within the Tihar Jail premises here, officials said Sunday. A senior official said the 33-year-old Khalid had developed symptoms of the diseases following which he was tested for the coronavirus infection. Khalid’s RT-PCR test report came on Saturday as positive, the official said, adding he has been isolated within the jail premises. Khaild was arrested for his alleged role in the Delhi riots of February 2020.

first published:April 25, 2021, 20:59 IST