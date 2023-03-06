An accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, Vijay alias Usman Chowdhary, was killed in a police encounter early on Monday in Prayagraj’s Kaundhiyara. Usman Chowdhary was said to be the the first to fire in the Umesh Pal shootout that took place on February 24.

An encounter broke out between the police and the accused Vijay alias Usman in the Kaundhiyara police station area, said Ramit Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj.

Arbaaz, another accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter with police last Monday.

Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead on February 24 outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj. A second police constable, deployed in the security of Umesh Pal and was injured in the shooutout, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, March 1

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday had announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh each for giving information about the five people, including gangster and former MP Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad, allegedly involved in the killing of Umesh Pal.

Besides Asad, the other four accused are Gulam, Guddu and Sabir, a senior official had said.

Atiq Ahmed is the prime accused in the Raju Pal murder case and is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam and nine others.

On February 24, there was a hearing in the matter for which Umesh Pal, his nephew and two security personnel Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh went to court.

Umesh Pal was shot dead outside his residence. One of his gunners, who too was hit in the firing, died later at a hospital, officials said. A couple of days later, Arbaz, who allegedly drove the SUV of the assailants, was killed in an encounter with the police in Prayagraj.

Illegal Properties of Accused Demolished

Authorities demolished the house of a criminal allegedly linked to gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in UP’s Prayagraj on Friday amid heavy police deployment, the third such demolition in three days. Mashookuddin, 59, is reportedly husband of Nur Jahra, the village head of Asrauli village. He is said to be closely associated with Atiq Ahmed, who is lodged in a Gujarat prison.

This was the third consecutive day of PDA action against “illegal" structures built by people linked to Atiq Ahmed, who has been booked by UP police in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had vowed in the Assembly that his government would destroy the mafia in the state.

On Thursday, a two-storey building in Dhoomanganj area owned by Safdar Ali, an alleged arms trader linked to Atiq Ahmed, was demolished. A day before that, the house of Zafar Ahmed, another alleged aide of Atiq Ahmed, was demolished in the city.

