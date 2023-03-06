Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 former BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, was killed during an encounter on Monday.

In the CCTV footage of the incident on February 24, Usman was seen holding a polythene bag when he opened fire at Umesh Pal.

Additional Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said, “A shooter involved in the February 24 incident was injured in an encounter with police in Prayagraj. He was rushed for treatment to a hospital, where he died." Kumar said

“This is a big achievement. We have made it clear that strict action will be taken against those involved (in the killing) and those who hatched the conspiracy. Separate teams are working on the case," the ADG said.

“I want to tell that UP Police is committed to arrest all those involved in this murder case and present them in the court. We will collect evidence and prosecute all those involved in this," he added.

The witness, Umesh Pal, and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead on February 24 outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj.

Who is Usman?

Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman (27) was a resident of Dhoomanganj in Prayagraj. He was carrying Rs 50,000 cash reward for his arrest.

Police said the gang members of the gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed, the main accused in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case who is lodged in a Gujarat jail currently, gave Vijay Chaudhary his second name “Usman".

His brother Rakesh Chaudhary is lodged in Naini Central Jail and a dozen of cases, including murder, have been registered against him.

Vijay Chaudhary is the second accused killed in an encounter. Earlier, Arbaaz, who was the driver of the white SUV used by the assailants to attack witness Umesh Pal, was killed in the encounter.

How Usman was Nabbed & Killed?

According to India Today, the police had identified five shooters but were unable to get any lead on the first shooter holding a polythene bag. Then they got a tip-off that Usman was spotted in Kaundhiyara area of Prayagraj.

When police closed in on him, Usman opened fire, said sources. The accused suffered bullet injuries in his neck, chest, and thigh during the encounter and was sent to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Civil Lines, Prayagraj, where he was declared brought dead.

ALSO READ: Prayagraj Shootout: Who is Atique Ahmed & Why Was Umesh Pal Killed in Broad Daylight | News18 Explains

Usman’s Wife Says Police Killed Her Husband in ‘Fake Encounter’

Meanwhile, Usman’s wife Suhani has accused the police of killing him in a fake encounter after picking him up earlier Monday.

Suhani said, “The police have done absolutely wrong. The law is not made to kill someone. The law is made to protect." She accused Chief Minister Adityanath of getting all this done.

She said that on February 24, the day of Umesh Pal’s killing, her husband, who runs his own vehicle (Bolero) at a cement company, had left the house saying he had to leave for work.

Suhani also claimed that she did not know that her husband Vijay’s name was ‘Usman’.

(With PTI inputs)

