Umlingla Pass: At 19,300 Ft, India Completes Constriction of World's Highest Motorable Road in Ladakh

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has built the world’s highest motorable road at Umlingla Pass in Eastern Ladakh with a height of 19,300 feet, breaking Bolivia’s record of a road near volcano Uturuncu at 18,953 ft, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

The 52-km long tarmac road through Umlingla Pass connects the important towns in Chumar sector of Eastern Ladakh. “It will prove to be a boon to the local population as it offers an alternate direct route connecting Chisumle and Demchok from Leh. It will enhance the socio-economic condition and promote tourism in Ladakh," a press release said.

Commenting on the challenges faced by the BRO due to the harsh weather conditions during winters with temperature dipping to -40 degrees and altitude and oxygen levels 50 per cent less than at normal places. “The BRO has achieved the feat due to the grit and resilience of its personnel who work in treacherous terrain and extreme weather conditions," the ministry said.

The road has been constructed at an altitude higher than Mount Everest Base Camps in Nepal, the South Base Camp is at an altitude of 17,598 ft, while North Base Camp in Tibet is at 16,900 ft. The road has been constructed much above the altitude of Siachen Glacier which is at 17,700 ft. The Khardung La Pass in Leh is at an altitude of 17,582 ft.

