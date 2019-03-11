UN Ban on Azhar: China Says 'Responsible Solution' Can Only Come Through Talks

Amid reports that the resolution to declare Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist would come up in the UN Security Council on March 13, China on Monday said "a responsible solution" can only come through discussions.Beijing also said security issues constituted an "important topic" in its talks to ease tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pulwama terror attack.The US, the UK and France had moved a proposal at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after the Pulwama tragedy to designate the chief of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack, as a global terrorist.According to reports, the resolution was expected to be taken by the 1267 committee of the UNSC on March 13. China, which has thrice blocked such moves by India and other UN members, is yet announce its stand.Asked about India's appeal and China's stand on the issue, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told reporters, "First I would like to say that the UNSC as a main body of the UN has strict standards and rules of procedures... China's position on the designation of a terrorist by the 1267 Sanctions Committee is consistent and clear. China adopted a responsible attitude, follows the rules of the procedure of the committee and participated in the discussions in a responsible manner. Only through discussions can we come up with a responsible solution."Recently, Chinese vice-foreign minister Kong Xuanyou travelled to Pakistan and held talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and other officials.On Saturday, India said all the UNSC members were aware of the JeM training camps and the presence of Azhar in Pakistan and urged the nations to designate him as a global terrorist.To another question whether the issue of Azhar's ban figured in China's talks with Pakistan, Lu said, "Recently, India and Pakistan has experienced a lot. We think those indents are not in the interest of peace and stability in the region"."We have engaged in mediation efforts with both sides and held talks to promote the easing of tensions. We made enormous efforts. While exchanging ideas security is an important topic and I can say that our talks were wide ranging and quite deep," he said.Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of JeM killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation and reportedly hit the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an Indian pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.