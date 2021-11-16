UN Body Selects Telangana's Pochampally as One of the Best Tourism Villages

Pochampally village in Telangana about 50 km from here has been selected as one of the best Tourism Villages by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), an official release from the office of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday. Congratulating the people of the village, Reddy, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), said the prestigious award will be given on the occasion of the 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly on December 2, 2021 in Madrid, Spain.

”On behalf of the people of Pochampally in particular and the people of Telangana, I am grateful that this award has been bestowed on the Village of Pochampally. I am also grateful to the Ministry officials in presenting the case for Pochampally and other entries effectively,” the Minister said. Pochampally’s unique weaving styles and patterns received special focus through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of Vocal 4 Local as a part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, he further said.

Pochampally in Nalgonda district is often referred to as the silk city of India for the exquisite sarees that are woven through a unique style called Ikat. This style, Pochampally Ikat, received a Geographical Indicator (GI Status) in 2004. The Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO Pilot initiative aims to award those villages which are outstanding examples of rural destinations and showcase good practises in line with its specified nine evaluation areas. It also aims to support villages to enhance their rural tourism potential through training and access to opportunities for improvement.

The Ministry of Tourism recommended three villages for the UNWTO Best Tourism Village entry from India. These were Kongthong in Meghalaya, Ladhpura Khas, Madhya Pradesh and Pochampally in Telangana. Pochampally, was awarded as one of the best Tourism Villages by UNWTO. In 2015, to recognise the diversity of weaving techniques and our rich handloom tradition, Modi inaugurated the first National Handloom Day on August 7 as a tribute to the formal proclamation of the Swadeshi Movement that was made in a meeting at the Calcutta Town hall on the same day in 1905, the release said.

Pochampally is also known as Bhoodan Pochampally to commemorate the Bhoodan Movement that was launched by Acharya Vinobha Bhave from this village on April 18th, 1951. Currently a two-room Vinobha Bhave Mandir exists within the village which was earlier the place where he resided during his visit to the village. The Union Minister said his Ministry has drafted a Rural Tourism Policy which will not only promote tourism within our villages but also revitalise local arts and crafts and promote rural economy.

”My compliments to the people of Pochampally, Telangana on being selected as one of the best Tourism Villages by United Nations World Tourism Organisation,” Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted.

