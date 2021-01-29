UN Chief Antonio Guterres Lauds India's Covid-19 Vaccine Assistance to Nations
- Last Updated: January 29, 2021, 09:36 IST
India's vaccine production capacity is one of the best assets the world has today, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said as he applauded India for supplying COVID-19 doses to nations around the world to combat the catastrophic global health crisis. The UN Secretary-General also expressed hope that India will have all instruments necessary to play a major role in ensuring a global vaccination campaign becomes possible as the world fights the pandemic.
I would like to say how much we count on India. I mean, India has one of the most advanced pharmaceutical industries. India played a very important role in the production of generics for use that was a very important element of democratisation of access to medicines all over the world, Guterres said. He was responding to a question by .