LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

UN Chief Condemns Pulwama Terror Attack, Calls for Those Behind the Attack to be Brought to Justice

'We strongly condemn today's attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and express our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the Government and people of India,' Guterres's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2019, 11:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UN Chief Condemns Pulwama Terror Attack, Calls for Those Behind the Attack to be Brought to Justice
The scene from the blast site.
Loading...
United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres "strongly" condemned the terror attack against security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, perpetrated by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, calling for those behind the attack to be brought to justice.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 39 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

"We strongly condemn today's attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and express our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the Government and people of India," Guterres's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at the daily press briefing here Thursday.

Responding to a question by PTI on the terror attack, Dujarric said, "We of course wish a speedy recovery to those injured and call for those behind the attack to be brought to justice."

When asked about New Delhi's appeal to the international community to support India's proposal to list terrorists, including JeM chief Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the UN Security Council's Sanctions Committee and to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan, Dujarric said the "issue of listing of terror organisations is one that is in the hands of the Security Council".

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram