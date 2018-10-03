English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UN Chief Presents PM Modi With ‘Champions of Earth’ Award for Solar Push
PM Narendra Modi was jointly awarded with French President Emmanuel Macron for championing the International Solar Alliance.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented the UN's Champions of the Earth Award by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday.
PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron were jointly awarded the UN's highest environmental honour for their pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and promoting new areas of cooperation on environmental action.
Addressing an event in Rajkot on Sunday, Modi had said cleanliness was an important aspect of Mahatma Gandhi's life and the father of the nation was the most deserving candidate for the UN green award.
