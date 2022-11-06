UN Climate Summit Opens in Egypt, India Focuses on Climate Finance

The United Nations’ climate change summit opened in Egypt on Sunday with India hoping for substantial progress in discussions on climate finance.

The 27th edition of the Conference of Parties (COP) to UNFCCC will see India seeking clarity on the definition of climate finance — whether it is grants, loans or subsidies — and nudging developed countries to enhance the supply of technology and finance needed to address climate change and resulting disasters.

The absence of a definition of climate finance allows developed countries to greenwash their finances and pass off loans as climate-related aid. Officials said India will counter any effort to classify loans as climate finance.

India will also emphasise that it is one of the few countries which has met the 2015 climate goals set in Paris, and stress on climate justice and sustainable lifestyles through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s LIFE movement which stands for “Lifestyle for Environment”.

At this year’s conference, developed countries are expected to push developing nations to further intensify their climate plans.

On the other hand, the developing countries would seek commitment to finance and technology needed to address climate change and resulting disasters.

The UN climate summit this year is being held in the shadow of the Russian aggression in Ukraine and the related energy crisis which has strained the capabilities of countries to urgently tackle climate change.

COP27 will really begin on Monday with a World Leaders’ Summit, where heads of state and government leaders deliver five-minute addresses summarising their efforts to fight climate change and what they expect from the conference.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said India believes that climate action starts at the individual level and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the “LiFE movement” has provided a simple solution to the complex problem of climate change.

LiFE stands for “Lifestyle for Environment”, a pro-people and pro-planet effort that seeks to shift the world from mindless and wasteful consumption to mindful and deliberate utilization of natural resources. Yadav inaugurated India Pavilion at the 27th Session of Conference of Parties (COP) of the UNFCCC (COP 27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday. COP27 is scheduled to run from November 6 to 18.

Welcoming delegates from all the countries to India Pavilion, Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a simple solution to the complex climate change problem.

He said India believes that climate action starts from the grassroots, individual level and hence designed the India Pavilion with the theme of “LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment”.

Yadav said India Pavilion will continue to remind the delegates that simple lifestyle and individual practices that are sustainable in nature can help protect mother earth.

The minister said India looks forward to substantial progress in the discussions related to climate finance.

“We also look forward to the introduction of new technologies and new collaborations to facilitate technology transfers,” the Union Environment Ministry quoted him as saying in a statement.

Yadav also attended the ceremonial opening of COP 27 where Egypt took over the COP Presidency from the UK.

Over 120 heads of states and governments are expected to attend the conference, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Egypt. The Indian delegation is being led by Yadav, who will address the heads of states at the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit on November 7 and 8.

