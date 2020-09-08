UN Food Agency to Assist UP Govt in Distribution of Nutritious Meals at Anganwadi Centres

The United Nations World Food Programme on Tuesday signed an agreement to provide technical assistance to Uttar Pradesh's State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) for distribution of nutritious meals at anganwadi centres. A UP government spokesperson said the state's SRLM along with ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) will distribute nutritious meals at anganwadi centres in 204 development blocks in 18 districts of the state.

The technical assistance will be availed from UN-WFP. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on this occasion.

He said nutritious meals are currently being produced in districts of Aligarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Auraiyya, Baghpat, Banda, Chandauli, Etawah, Bijnor, Fatehpur, Gorakhpur, Kannauj, Lakhimpur Khiri, Lucknow, Mainpuri, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Sultanpur and Unnao. This will be started in the rest of the districts of the state as well. Through the livelihood mission, women will become entrepreneurs, and they will get permanent employment, said the chief minister, adding that every woman will get 240 days of employment in a year.